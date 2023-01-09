Road closures: more than a dozen for Stratford-on-Avon drivers this week

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 18 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 18 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm January 8 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 6am January 8 to 11.59pm January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Hard Shoulder closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm November 7 2022 to 6am February 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Wildmoor roundabout to Billesley, traffic signals for carriageway improvements and reconstruction.

• A46, from 8am November 21 2022 to 6am February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Wildmoor roundabout to Billesley, Advanced signs for carriageway improvements and reconstruction.

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am August 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm January 10 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm January 10 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm January 12 to 6am January 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, jct 16 to M42 southbound, jct 3, Lane and carriageway closures for technology repairs.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 12 to 5am January 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, carriageway closure for maintenance work, diversion via local authority roads.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 12 to 5am January 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via local authority roads.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 13 to 7.22am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 13 to 7.22am January 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9pm January 15 to 6am January 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound to M42 southbound, jct 3A link road, Lane and carriageway closures for technology repairs.

• M40, from 9pm January 17 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm January 18 to 5am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm January 21 to 5am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm January 21 to 5am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Salford Priors to Oversley Mill, lane closures for structural maintenance work.

