Road closures: more than a dozen for Stratford-on-Avon drivers this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm March 3 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 6 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A46, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Bishopton to Redhill, diversion route.

• M40, from 8pm March 7 to 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 7 to 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm March 8 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 8 to 6am March 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion Via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A46, from 9pm March 10 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Salford Priors to Haselor, lane closure for structural works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 12 to 6am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 12 to 6am March 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, Warwick services, entry to Services slip road closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm March 15 to 6am March 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 15 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 8am March 17 to 5pm March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A46, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both direction jct 15 roundabout, lane closure with switching for carriageway repairs.