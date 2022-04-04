Road closures: nine for Stratford-on-Avon drivers this week

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 8pm March 18 to 6am April 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 Sherbourne / M40 J15 diverge link roads to M40 J15 roundabout southbound, carriageway closure 24/7 for carriageway reconstruction works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm April 4 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to 5 and M40 northbound, junction 16 to J3A, Various Lane closures Switching for inspection/survey.

• M40, from 9pm April 5 to 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 3 to junction 3A, hard shoulder and lane closures with a closure of the M42 northbound, link road for electrical signage repairs.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 7 to 6am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 7 to 6am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 7 to 6am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 10pm April 9 to 6am April 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion vie Highways England and local authority network.

• M40, from 9pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.