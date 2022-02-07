Road closures: seven for Stratford-on-Avon drivers this week

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start this week:
• M40, from 9pm February 7 to 6am February 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure due to maintenance work.
• M40, from 9pm February 7 to 6am February 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 15, Lane closure due to maintenance work.
• A435, from 8pm February 8 to 6am February 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 Sherbourne roundabout toA425/A4177 Warwick, junction northbound and southbound and Sherbourne roundabout to M40, junction 15 eastbound and westbound, carriageway closures for Road resurfacing, road marking and road stud installation.
• A435, from 9pm February 8 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42, junction 3 roundabout, lane closure on roundabout for barrier repairs.
• M42, from 9pm February 9 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 3 to 3A, hard shoulder closure and lane closures for electrical lighting column repairs.
• M40, from 9pm February 14 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance work.
• M40, from 9pm February 14 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, closures to J16 from M42A, junction 3 and M42B J4, Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.