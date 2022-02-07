Road closures: seven for Stratford-on-Avon drivers this week

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start this week:

• M40, from 9pm February 7 to 6am February 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm February 7 to 6am February 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 15, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A435, from 8pm February 8 to 6am February 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 Sherbourne roundabout toA425/A4177 Warwick, junction northbound and southbound and Sherbourne roundabout to M40, junction 15 eastbound and westbound, carriageway closures for Road resurfacing, road marking and road stud installation.

• A435, from 9pm February 8 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42, junction 3 roundabout, lane closure on roundabout for barrier repairs.

• M42, from 9pm February 9 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 3 to 3A, hard shoulder closure and lane closures for electrical lighting column repairs.

• M40, from 9pm February 14 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm February 14 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, closures to J16 from M42A, junction 3 and M42B J4, Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).