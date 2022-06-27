Road closures: seven for Stratford-on-Avon drivers this week

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9pm June 24 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Sherbourne, junction to marroway junction, lane closures for grass cutting works.

• M40, from 8am June 6 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, M42, junction 3 to M40, junction 16, Lane closure Switching for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9.30pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 8pm July 1 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to J 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.