Road closures: six for Stratford-on-Avon drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 8am July 5 to 4pm July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions M5, junction 9 to M40, junction 15, mobile works for drainage.

• A46, from 9.30am June 5 to 4pm July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 clockwise Bishopton Island A3400, lane closure for LA works.

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 9pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 8pm July 20 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

