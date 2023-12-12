Road closures: six for Stratford-on-Avon drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 9pm December 11 to 6am December 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 14, carriageway closure for communication works, diversion via local authority network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A435, from 9.30am December 12 to 2.30pm December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 3, exit slip road lane closures for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm December 13 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Bannatyne Roundabout to Billesley Crossroads, two-way traffic lights for drainage works.

• M40, from 9pm December 14 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M42, from 9pm December 18 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for drainage works.