Road closures: six for Stratford-on-Avon drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 9pm January 2 to 6am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 15, Lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 9pm January 2 to 6am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, jct four to M40 southbound, jct 16, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm January 4 to 6am January 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Alcester to Stratford, traffic signals for resurfacing works.

• M42, from 9pm January 5 to 6am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 3a to junction 3, Lane closure due to drainage works.

• M42, from 9pm January 5 to 6am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, jct three to jct 4A, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A435, from 9pm January 8 to 6am January 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Oversley Mill Roundabout to Shottery Roundabout, carriageway closure for white lining works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.