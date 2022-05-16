Road closures: six for Stratford-on-Avon drivers this week

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm May 15 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction16 to junction 3A split with the M42 northbound, Lane closure for Electrical works.

• A435, from 9.30am May 13 to 4pm May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junction 3, Lane closure with switching for grass cutting.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9.30am to 4pm on May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 15, mobile lane closures for maintenance work.

• A46, from 9pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Marroway to Sherbourne, Lane closure for grass cutting.

• A435, from 9pm May 18 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42, junction 3 island, Lane closures on island for electrical lamp column repairs.

• A46, from 7.30am May 23 to 4.30pm June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 from M40, junction 15 to M5, junction 9, mobile lane closures for grass cutting works.