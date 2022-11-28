Road closures: six for Stratford-on-Avon drivers this week

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 8pm November 7 2022 to 6am February 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Wildmoor roundabout to Billesley, traffic signals for carriageway improvements and reconstruction.

• A46, from 8am November 21 2022 to 6am February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Wildmoor roundabout to Billesley, Advanced signs for carriageway improvements and reconstruction.

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am August 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm December 2 to 6am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 15, lane closure for reconstruction/renewal.

• M40, from 9.30pm December 6 to 6am December 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network and local authority roads.

• M40, from 8pm December 9 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

