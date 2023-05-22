Road closures: six for Stratford-on-Avon drivers this week

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm May 22 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 8pm May 25 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm May 30 to 5am June 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 , exit slip closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and Local authority Network.

• M40, from 8pm June 1 to 6am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions jct 15 to jct 16, lane closures for barrier/fence repair.

