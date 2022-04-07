Six more deaths recorded in Stratford-on-Avon

There were six more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Stratford-on-Avon, after thousands of deaths across England were added retrospectively.
The dashboard shows 295 people had died in the area by April 6 (Wednesday) – up from 289 on Tuesday.
They were among 17,415 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Stratford-on-Avon.
Due to a processing error, 2,714 people who died in 2022 across England were added retrospectively to the dashboard on April 6.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 146,963 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 6 (Wednesday) – up from 144,065 the day before, before the backlog was added.