Small number of redundancies made at Stratford-on-Avon District Council council last year

Up to four people were made redundant at Stratford-on-Avon District Council last year, new figures show, as councils across England spent over £185 million in settlements with former employees.

Up to four people were made redundant at Stratford-on-Avon District Council last year, new figures show, as councils across England spent over £185 million in settlements with former employees.

The Local Government Association said unlike the civil service councils have seen their workforce shrink while facing "increasing demand for services", and called for a rethink of Government funding to combat "severe budget pressures".

Advertisement

Advertisement

New data from the Department for Levelling Up and Communities shows the council made fewer than five staff members redundant in the year to March 2023. The exact number of redundancies have not been provided, to protect the identities of those involved.

Most Popular

The council made a total of five redundancies the year before, at a cost of £61,000.

The council made fewer than five redundancies in the year to 2020, the last before the pandemic.

Nationally, over £185 million was spent on staff redundancies by councils across England, the lowest annual amount in nine years. Last year just over £214 million was paid out to departing employees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of staff taking redundancy also hit the lowest point since 2014, with over 7,800 exit packages agreed, at an average cost of £23,000. This was a slight increase on last year, when the figure was £22,000.

Cllr Pete Marland, chair of the LGA's Resources Board, said: "Despite increasing demand for services, local authorities also face challenges in getting the right people into the right roles, such as in children’s services, adult social care and planning.

"Our own workforce survey shows 94 per cent said they were experiencing recruitment and retention difficulties."

He added: "Only long-term, consistent funding from central government will be enough to meet inflationary pressures and the rising costs of the National Living Wage, on top of increasing energy and other costs, if we are to avoid more redundancies and prevent exacerbating an already acute capacity crisis in some areas."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The figures also show nationally there were 325 senior employees made redundant last year, an increase of 70 on the year ending 2022.

Together they received a total of £28 million, at an average of £85,000 each.

Ian Miller, honorary secretary of the Association of Local Authority Chief Executives, said payouts to senior council staff were significantly lower than those to top civil servants.

"Council funding has not kept pace with inflation and demand for services. The figures demonstrate how senior staff continue to lose their jobs because of the need to find savings", he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The cost of the average exit package for senior staff has fallen significantly in absolute and real terms since 2015."

He added: "The £85,000 cost of the average exit package for senior staff in local government pales into insignificance compared to the £335,000 paid to Sir Tom Scholar when he was sacked as Permanent Secretary of HM Treasury and the £122,000 he received as "annual leave adjustments and compensation in lieu of notice".