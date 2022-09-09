Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

South Warwickshire Trust cares for 10 Covid-19 patients in hospital

South Warwickshire Trust was caring for 10 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:00 am

South Warwickshire Trust was caring for 10 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Sep-07 was up from eight on the same day the previous week.

There were 19 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust.

Most Popular

    Across England there were 4,864 people in hospital with Covid as of Sep-07, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 46%.

    The figures also show that 13 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in the week to Sep-05. This was up from eight in the previous seven days.