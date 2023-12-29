South Warwickshire Trust cares for 10 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
South Warwickshire Trust was caring for 10 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 24 was down from 25 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,620 people in hospital with Covid as of December 24.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 59% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 10 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 22.