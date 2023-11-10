South Warwickshire Trust cares for 11 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
South Warwickshire Trust was caring for 11 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on November 5 was down from 13 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,176 people in hospital with Covid as of November 5.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 28% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show three new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 3.