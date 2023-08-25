South Warwickshire Trust cares for 12 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
South Warwickshire Trust was caring for 12 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 20 was up from four on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,508 people in hospital with Covid as of August 20.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has more than doubled in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that five new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 18.