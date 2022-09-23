South Warwickshire Trust cares for 13 Covid-19 patients in hospital
South Warwickshire Trust was caring for 13 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 21 was down from 20 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 13% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 15.
Across England there were 5,142 people in hospital with Covid as of September 21, with 145 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 3%.
The figures also show that nine new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 19. This was down from 20 in the previous seven days.