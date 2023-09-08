South Warwickshire Trust cares for 13 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
South Warwickshire Trust was caring for 13 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on Sep-03 was up from 12 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,879 people in hospital with Covid as of Sep-03. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 13% in the last week.
The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in the week to Sep-01.