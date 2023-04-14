South Warwickshire Trust cares for 14 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

South Warwickshire Trust was caring for 14 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

South Warwickshire Trust was caring for 14 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 12 was down from 17 on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of beds at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 39.

Most Popular

Across England there were 6,428 people in hospital with Covid as of April 12, with 135 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.

Advertisement

Advertisement