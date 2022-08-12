South Warwickshire Trust cares for 18 Covid-19 patients in hospital

South Warwickshire Trust was caring for 18 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 9 was down from 26 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 57% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 42.
Most Popular
Across England there were 8,624 people in hospital with Covid as of August 9, with 233 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 37% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 12%.
The figures also show that 28 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 7. This was up from 26 in the previous seven days.