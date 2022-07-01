South Warwickshire Trust cares for 20 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

South Warwickshire Trust was caring for 20 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 28 was up from 16 on the same day the previous week.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were nine beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 8,120 people in hospital with Covid as of June 28, with 205 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 101% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 72%.