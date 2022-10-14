South Warwickshire Trust cares for 20 Covid-19 patients in hospital

South Warwickshire Trust was caring for 20 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 12 was down from 35 on the same day the previous week.

There were 20 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust.

Most Popular

Across England there were 10,608 people in hospital with Covid as of October 12, with 221 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Advertisement

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 58%.