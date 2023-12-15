South Warwickshire Trust cares for 20 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
South Warwickshire Trust was caring for 20 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 10 was up from seven on the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Across England there were 3,026 people in hospital with Covid as of December 10.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 12% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show nine new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 8.