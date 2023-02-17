South Warwickshire Trust cares for 22 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

South Warwickshire Trust was caring for 22 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 15 was up from 13 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 16.

Across England there were 7,209 people in hospital with Covid as of February 15, with 137 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 14% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 6%.