South Warwickshire Trust cares for 26 Covid-19 patients in hospital

South Warwickshire Trust was caring for 26 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 2 was down from 42 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 18% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 22.
Across England there were 10,177 people in hospital with Covid as of August 2, with 240 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.
The figures also show that 26 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 31. This was down from 44 in the previous seven days.