South Warwickshire Trust cares for 30 Covid-19 patients in hospital
South Warwickshire Trust was caring for 30 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 19 was up from 20 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 13.
Across England there were 10,387 people in hospital with Covid as of October 19, with 206 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42%.
The figures also show that 30 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 17. This was down from 37 in the previous seven days.