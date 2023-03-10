Register
South Warwickshire Trust cares for 33 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

South Warwickshire Trust was caring for 33 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
File photo dated 18/1/2023 of a NHS hospital ward, as nursing university applicants have fallen by 24%, leading to fears the reduction could exacerbate Scotland's NHS recruitment crisis.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 8 was down from 47 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 13.

    Across England there were 7,655 people in hospital with Covid as of March 8, with 166 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 20% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42%.

    The figures also show that 21 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 6. This was down from 26 in the previous seven days.