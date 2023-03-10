South Warwickshire Trust cares for 33 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

South Warwickshire Trust was caring for 33 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 8 was down from 47 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 13.

Across England there were 7,655 people in hospital with Covid as of March 8, with 166 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 20% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42%.

