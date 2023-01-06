South Warwickshire Trust cares for 37 Covid-19 patients in hospital

South Warwickshire Trust was caring for 37 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 4 was up from 35 on the same day the previous week.

There were eight beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 9,332 people in hospital with Covid as of January 4, with 212 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 70% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 78%.