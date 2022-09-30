South Warwickshire Trust cares for 39 Covid-19 patients in hospital

South Warwickshire Trust was caring for 39 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 28 was up from 13 on the same day the previous week.

There were eight beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 7,024 people in hospital with Covid as of September 28, with 160 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 11%.