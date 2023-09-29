South Warwickshire Trust cares for eight patients with Covid-19 in hospital
South Warwickshire Trust was caring for eight patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on September 24 was down from 17 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,087 people in hospital with Covid as of September 24.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 22% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 22.