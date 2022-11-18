South Warwickshire Trust cares for four Covid-19 patients in hospital

South Warwickshire Trust was caring for four coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Nov-16 was down from seven on the same day the previous week.
There were 30 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust.
Most Popular
Across England there were 5,010 people in hospital with Covid as of Nov-16, with 122 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Advertisement
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 52% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 41%.
The figures also show that eight new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in the week to Nov-14. This was down from 11 in the previous seven days.