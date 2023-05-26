South Warwickshire Trust cares for four patients with Covid-19 in hospital

South Warwickshire Trust was caring for four patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 24 was down from eight on the same day the previous week.

There were five beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 3,116 people in hospital with Covid as of May 24, with 81 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 20%.