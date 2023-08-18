South Warwickshire Trust cares for four patients with Covid-19 in hospital
South Warwickshire Trust was caring for four patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 13 was down from 17 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,345 people in hospital with Covid as of August 13.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has more than doubled in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that one new patient with Covid was admitted to hospital in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 11.