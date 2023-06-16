South Warwickshire Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

South Warwickshire Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 2,130 people in hospital with Covid as of June 11. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 13% in the last week.

The figures also show that two new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in the week to June 9.