South Warwickshire Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

South Warwickshire Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on June 18 was in line with the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 1,866 people in hospital with Covid as of June 18. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 24% in the past two weeks.

The figures also show that one new patient with Covid was admitted to hospital in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in the week to June 16.