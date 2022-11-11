South Warwickshire Trust cares for seven Covid-19 patients in hospital
South Warwickshire Trust was caring for seven coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
South Warwickshire Trust was caring for seven coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 9 was down from 14 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 20.
Most Popular
Across England there were 5,647 people in hospital with Covid as of November 9, with 150 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Advertisement
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 47% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.
The figures also show that 11 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 7. This was down from 16 in the previous seven days.