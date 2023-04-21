Register
South Warwickshire Trust cares for seven patients with Covid-19 in hospital

South Warwickshire Trust was caring for seven patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:10 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 19 was down from 14 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 26.

    Across England there were 5,590 people in hospital with Covid as of April 19, with 118 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 33% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 31%.

    The figures also show that 13 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in the week to April 17. This was down from 16 in the previous seven days.