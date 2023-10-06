South Warwickshire Trust cares for seven patients with Covid-19 in hospital
South Warwickshire Trust was caring for seven patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 1 was down from eight on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,815 people in hospital with Covid as of October 1.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 30% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that seven new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 29.