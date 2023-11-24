South Warwickshire Trust cares for seven patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Register
South Warwickshire Trust was caring for seven patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 24th Nov 2023, 11:08 GMT
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on November 19 was down from eight on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 2,452 people in hospital with Covid as of November 19.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show that five new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 17.