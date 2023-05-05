Register
South Warwickshire Trust cares for six patients with Covid-19 in hospital

South Warwickshire Trust was caring for six patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th May 2023, 14:16 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 3 was up from five on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 17.

    Across England there were 4,585 people in hospital with Covid as of May 3, with 124 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 25%.

    The figures also show that 10 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 1. This was up from nine in the previous seven days.