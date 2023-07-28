South Warwickshire Trust cares for three patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Register
South Warwickshire Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:15 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on July 23 was up from one on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 1,066 people in hospital with Covid as of July 23. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased by 3% in the last week.

    The figures also show that nine new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 21.

    Due to changes with how the NHS records admissions, monthly comparisons are not available.