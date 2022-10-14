Stratford-on-Avon establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Crown Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Henley Road, Claverdon, Warwick was given the score after assessment on September 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 167 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 121 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.