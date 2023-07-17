Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Stratford-on-Avon establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Stratford-on-Avon drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2023, 09:35 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Stratford-on-Avon drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Roebuck, a pub, bar or nightclub at Roebuck Inn, Birmingham Road, Alcester was given the score after assessment on June 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 166 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 125 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.