Stratford-on-Avon establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2023, 09:35 BST
The Roebuck, a pub, bar or nightclub at Roebuck Inn, Birmingham Road, Alcester was given the score after assessment on June 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 166 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 125 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.