Stratford-on-Avon establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Stratford-on-Avon drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Red Lion, a pub, bar or nightclub at Red Lion Inn, Front Street, Ilmington, Shipston-On-Stour was given the score after assessment on September 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 169 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 127 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.