Stratford-on-Avon establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Stratford-on-Avon drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Stratford-on-Avon drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Red Lion, a pub, bar or nightclub at Red Lion Inn, Front Street, Ilmington, Shipston-On-Stour was given the score after assessment on September 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 169 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 127 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.