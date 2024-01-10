Register
BREAKING

Stratford-on-Avon establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Stratford-on-Avon drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:02 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Stratford-on-Avon drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Ferry Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Ferry Inn, Ferry Lane, Alveston, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given the score after assessment on December 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 168 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 127 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.