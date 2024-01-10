Stratford-on-Avon establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Stratford-on-Avon drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Ferry Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Ferry Inn, Ferry Lane, Alveston, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given the score after assessment on December 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 168 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 127 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.