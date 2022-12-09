Stratford-on-Avon establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Stratford-on-Avon drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Garrick Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 25 High Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given the score after assessment on November 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Advertisement
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 166 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 121 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.