Stratford-on-Avon establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST
A Stratford-on-Avon drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Old Thatch Tavern, a pub, bar or nightclub at Greenhill Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given the score after assessment on June 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 167 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 125 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.