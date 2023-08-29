Stratford-on-Avon establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Antelope Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Antelope Inn, The Green, Lighthorne, Warwick was given the score after assessment on July 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 168 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 125 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.