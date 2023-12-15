Stratford-on-Avon establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Stratford-on-Avon drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Snitterfield Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at Snitterfield Arms, Bearley Road, Snitterfield, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given the score after assessment on November 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 168 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 126 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.